Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $60.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.53. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $64.42.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 76.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 100,697.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,811,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,551,259,000 after acquiring an additional 50,761,361 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,620,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 189,427 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,951,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,064,000 after purchasing an additional 106,822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,358,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,509,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,446,000 after purchasing an additional 164,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

