Magna International Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magna International in a research report issued on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Magna International’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.62 EPS.

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.61 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 1.12%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Magna International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.20.

Shares of TSE MG opened at C$74.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$71.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$75.41. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of C$63.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$91.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.623 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Magna International’s payout ratio is 120.49%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

