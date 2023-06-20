Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Performance

NYSE:MX opened at $11.13 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $470.35 million, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. Research analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,190,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,963,000 after purchasing an additional 967,906 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,839,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 55.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,264,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 450,307 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,187,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,540,000 after acquiring an additional 440,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 338,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 242,773 shares during the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.