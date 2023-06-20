Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2023

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MXGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Performance

NYSE:MX opened at $11.13 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $470.35 million, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. Research analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Magnachip Semiconductor

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,190,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,963,000 after purchasing an additional 967,906 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,839,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 55.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,264,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 450,307 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,187,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,540,000 after acquiring an additional 440,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 338,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 242,773 shares during the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.