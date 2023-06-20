Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Manitex International Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of MNTX stock opened at $4.86 on Monday. Manitex International has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.12 million, a P/E ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 0.63.
Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.70%. Research analysts expect that Manitex International will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Manitex International
Manitex International Company Profile
Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manitex International (MNTX)
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Mosaic’s Price Targets May Be Understated
- Amazon And The AI War: iRobot Acquisition In Focus
- What Does Logitech CEO’s Abrupt Departure Mean?
- Ulta Beauty Stock Value is More Than Skin Deep
Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.