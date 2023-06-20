Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Manitex International Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of MNTX stock opened at $4.86 on Monday. Manitex International has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.12 million, a P/E ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.70%. Research analysts expect that Manitex International will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,467,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 37,220 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in Manitex International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 995,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in Manitex International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 957,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 34,380 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Manitex International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 435,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 15,514 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Manitex International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 291,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 41,893 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

