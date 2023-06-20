Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Holdings Raised by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Marriott International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $176.36 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $183.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,984 shares of company stock worth $3,346,649. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

