Martin McGann Sells 121,975 Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Stock

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) insider Martin McGann sold 121,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.24), for a total value of £213,456.25 ($273,136.60).

LondonMetric Property Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON LMP opened at GBX 173.90 ($2.23) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -328.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 184.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 182.74. LondonMetric Property Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 157.76 ($2.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 252.60 ($3.23).

LondonMetric Property Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a yield of 1.38%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,886.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About LondonMetric Property

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LondonMetric Property presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 214 ($2.74).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

