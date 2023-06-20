Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 2.6% of WD Rutherford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,629,190,000 after purchasing an additional 138,753 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mastercard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,660,950,000 after purchasing an additional 208,671 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Stock Down 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Mastercard stock opened at $376.53 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $392.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $375.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

