Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Matador Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $6.09 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. The firm had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MTDR. Truist Financial increased their price target on Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $49.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average of $53.23. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $73.78.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $28,948.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,819,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,877 shares of company stock worth $124,560. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

