McNamara Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. owned 0.31% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,030,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $669,000.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:NUEM opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.71. The company has a market capitalization of $239.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $31.87.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

