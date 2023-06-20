McNamara Financial Services Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after buying an additional 46,911 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $631,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 438,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after buying an additional 48,753 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 110,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 27,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $52.31.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

