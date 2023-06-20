McNamara Financial Services Inc. Has $294,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $83.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $102.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.12.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

