McNamara Financial Services Inc. Purchases 138 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,288,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $611,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,654,000 after purchasing an additional 854,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IWF stock opened at $272.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.28. The stock has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $275.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

