McNamara Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.2% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYF. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 296.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 38,388 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYF opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.07. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.91 and a 12-month high of $54.14.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

