McNamara Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,039 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUSA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,723,000 after purchasing an additional 36,848 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $93.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $73.86 and a one year high of $93.96.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.