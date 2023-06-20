Mechanics Bank Trust Department Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,769 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 1.5% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $331,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 61,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 498,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,195,000 after purchasing an additional 25,929 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,686,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $686,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JEPI opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.56.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.