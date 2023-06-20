Mechanics Bank Trust Department Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.6 %

Bank of America stock opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average is $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $232.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.