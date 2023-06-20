Mechanics Bank Trust Department Buys 450 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $177,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $114.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $128.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.27.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

