Mechanics Bank Trust Department Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,136 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,839,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $101.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.77 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.