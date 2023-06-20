Mechanics Bank Trust Department Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,593 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,867,497,000 after buying an additional 701,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,516,639,000 after buying an additional 313,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMT opened at $155.53 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.97 and a 1-year high of $158.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.85 and a 200-day moving average of $146.21. The firm has a market cap of $418.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $213,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,553,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,838,348,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $213,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,553,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,838,348,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 875,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $123,322,669.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,872,567 shares in the company, valued at $35,763,028,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,760,317 shares of company stock worth $1,714,035,964 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

