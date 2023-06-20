Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $1.21 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,471 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 147,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.40. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

