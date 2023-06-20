Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after purchasing an additional 696,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,363,708,000 after purchasing an additional 430,524 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in BlackRock by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,460,000 after purchasing an additional 259,896 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $755.92.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $702.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $668.70 and a 200-day moving average of $690.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market cap of $105.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.