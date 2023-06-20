Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $202.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

