Mechanics Bank Trust Department Increases Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $369,131,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Southern by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,284,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,841 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $124,282,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,436,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,612 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO opened at $71.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.58.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

