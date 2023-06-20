Mechanics Bank Trust Department Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 305.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $123.19 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $132.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.19 and a 200-day moving average of $124.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

