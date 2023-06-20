Mechanics Bank Trust Department Raises Position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned about 0.43% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $717,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 688.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FDLO opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

