Mechanics Bank Trust Department Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $8,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,784,000. MKT Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $206,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW stock opened at $108.48 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $110.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.55 and a 200-day moving average of $87.90.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

