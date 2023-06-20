Mechanics Bank Trust Department Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,996 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 1.6% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,664 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,696 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,886,967 shares of company stock valued at $177,254,308 over the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $125.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.92.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.