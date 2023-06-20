Mechanics Bank Trust Department Reduces Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,910 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Target were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Stock Performance

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

TGT stock opened at $133.81 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $125.08 and a 12-month high of $183.89. The firm has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.59%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

