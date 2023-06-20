Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 1,145 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $36,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $181.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.01. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

