Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 1,537 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 2.1% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,198,000 after buying an additional 3,181,477 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,145,000 after buying an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,669,000 after buying an additional 357,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $367.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $337.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.18. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

