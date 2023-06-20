Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 155 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,925,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,963,780,000 after buying an additional 154,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Waste Management by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after buying an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,729,000 after buying an additional 34,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,972,000 after buying an additional 160,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WM stock opened at $165.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.89 and a 1-year high of $175.98.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

