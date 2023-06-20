Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 170 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after acquiring an additional 601,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,220,088,000 after purchasing an additional 255,287 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $1,255,623,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $178.58 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

