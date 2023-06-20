Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 217 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $221.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $91.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.54.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.