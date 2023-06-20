Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 25 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.2 %

NOC stock opened at $458.35 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $429.10 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $451.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $471.29.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.87 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.00.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

