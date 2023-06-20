Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 532 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.5% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. SJA Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $470.54 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $499.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.39. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

