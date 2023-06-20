Medifast (MED) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) is one of 10 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous food preparations & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Medifast to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medifast and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Medifast $1.60 billion $143.57 million 6.45 Medifast Competitors $2.01 billion $170.03 million 51.38

Medifast’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Medifast. Medifast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

92.5% of Medifast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous food preparations & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Medifast shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous food preparations & kindred products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Medifast and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medifast 0 2 0 0 2.00 Medifast Competitors 25 264 257 3 2.43

Medifast currently has a consensus price target of $110.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.22%. As a group, “Miscellaneous food preparations & kindred products” companies have a potential downside of 1.50%. Given Medifast’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Medifast is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Medifast has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medifast’s competitors have a beta of -2.40, meaning that their average stock price is 340% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Medifast and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medifast 9.27% 106.70% 49.55% Medifast Competitors -9.38% -8.33% -4.60%

Dividends

Medifast pays an annual dividend of $6.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Medifast pays out 51.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Miscellaneous food preparations & kindred products” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.4% and pay out 54.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Medifast has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Medifast is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Medifast beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands. It markets its products through point-of-sale transactions over ecommerce platform. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

