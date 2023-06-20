Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Raised by BMS Financial Advisors LLC

BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.53.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $89.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $118.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $95.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.62.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 96.45%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.