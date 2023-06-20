Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 27,400 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 66,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 109.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 644,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.17%.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

