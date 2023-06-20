MKT Advisors LLC Purchases 1,077 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MKT Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 1.5 %

INTC opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

