Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Cut to $365.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.50.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $278.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,582,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,131,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,787,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,257 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,603,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,362,000 after purchasing an additional 749,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,240,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,488,000 after purchasing an additional 110,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

