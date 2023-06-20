MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MoneyGram International stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.01. MoneyGram International has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). MoneyGram International had a net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $337.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.50 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 30.5% in the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 54,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 181,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,642,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after acquiring an additional 358,388 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 151,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 103,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 13.4% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,057,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,999,000 after acquiring an additional 124,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which engages in providing global money transfers, bill payment solutions, and money orders. It operates through the Global Funds Transfer (GFT) and Financial Paper Products (FPP) segments. The GFT segment provides money transfer services.

