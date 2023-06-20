MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
MoneyGram International stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.01. MoneyGram International has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76.
MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). MoneyGram International had a net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $337.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.50 million.
MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which engages in providing global money transfers, bill payment solutions, and money orders. It operates through the Global Funds Transfer (GFT) and Financial Paper Products (FPP) segments. The GFT segment provides money transfer services.
