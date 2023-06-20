Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 171 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,015 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,386 shares of company stock worth $97,248,000. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $426.92 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $437.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 222.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.43.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

