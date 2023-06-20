Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC)

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.54.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $181.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $143.33 and a 52-week high of $182.67. The firm has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $986,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMC. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,456,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.