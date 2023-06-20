Morgan Stanley Lowers Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target to $79.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.64% from the stock’s previous close.
SYY has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.
Sysco Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of Sysco stock opened at $73.39 on Tuesday. Sysco has a 12-month low of $69.22 and a 12-month high of $88.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $691,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $50,067,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,263,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,834,000 after buying an additional 196,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $48,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
