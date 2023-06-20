Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,446 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.41. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

