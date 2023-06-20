Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Motorola Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Motorola Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $10.06 per share.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

MSI stock opened at $280.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.90 and its 200 day moving average is $272.50. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $197.52 and a 1-year high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,684,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,684,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 440,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.