Nano Price Hits $0.65 (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Nano has a market cap of $86.33 million and $1.01 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00002408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,902.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.11 or 0.00286596 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013150 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.58 or 0.00522509 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00056691 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.62 or 0.00396289 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003715 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

