National Bank Financial Weighs in on Blackline Safety Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Blackline Safety in a report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for Blackline Safety’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$24.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.85 million.

BLN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of CVE:BLN opened at C$8.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Blackline Safety has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$9.09.

About Blackline Safety

(Get Rating)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

