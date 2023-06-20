National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by Kopion Asset Management LLC

Kopion Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,761 shares during the quarter. National Instruments accounts for 8.2% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of National Instruments worth $9,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in National Instruments by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,180,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,426,000 after purchasing an additional 297,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in National Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,340,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,989,000 after buying an additional 37,096 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in National Instruments by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,438,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,331,000 after acquiring an additional 156,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in National Instruments by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,685,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,098,000 after acquiring an additional 81,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in National Instruments by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,944,282.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $1,729,021.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,183.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,532 shares in the company, valued at $10,944,282.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,352 shares of company stock worth $2,223,023 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

National Instruments Stock Up 0.1 %

NATI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.08.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. National Instruments had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $436.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.44 million. On average, research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.56%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

