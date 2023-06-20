Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Price Performance

Natuzzi stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. Natuzzi has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natuzzi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTZ. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Natuzzi during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Natuzzi during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Natuzzi by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Natuzzi by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 146,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The firm operates through the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

